Services set for Lewis, co-founder of Broad Street Bash in Middletown

Lewis worked closely with Adriane Scherrer and Jim Wendel on organizing the Broad Street Bash. Through their almost daily phone conversations during Bash season, Scherrer understood his love of those closest to him.

“More than anything, my heart aches for his family,” she said.

One of his closest friends, Joe Daly, was vacationing in Ireland when a buddy called with the numbing news.

“I can’t believe he’s gone,” Daly said Wednesday waiting for a flight back to Cincinnati. “I was in disbelief. It hit me hard.”

Daly, Lewis and two other buddies annually traveled to Lake Erie for several days of walleye fishing. The other guys wanted to leave on Wednesday. Lewis couldn’t. That was always the night of the Bash.

“He was a volunteers volunteer,” Daly said. “He never asked for anything.”

Rachel Lewitt, owner and broker at Finkelman Real Estate, said Lewis “gave without hesitation and with a full heart. He was a pillar of our community. This is a tremendous loss for the community and a sad day for Middletown.”