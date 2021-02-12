X

Second dose of COVID-19 vaccine available Saturday in Middletown

Middletown City Schools employees were some of the first teachers in Ohio to receive their Covid-19 vaccines Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at Middletown High School. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF
Middletown City Schools employees were some of the first teachers in Ohio to receive their Covid-19 vaccines Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at Middletown High School. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

Credit: Nick Graham

Credit: Nick Graham

News | 1 hour ago
By Ed Richter, Staff Writer

Middletown area residents who already received their first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine from the Middletown Health Department before Jan. 16 are invited to receive their second dose of the vaccine.

ExploreOne year later: Miami COVID-19 scare allowed county to sound the alarm across Ohio

City officials said a clinic for those who need their second dose is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Miller Ridge Elementary School, 4704 Miller Road. The clinic location was changed to the school due to inclement weather.

Those participating in Saturday’s clinic should pre-register online at covid.cityofmiddletown.org to receive the second dose. People also must present their first dose vaccine card in order to receive the second dose.

In Other News

© 2021 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.