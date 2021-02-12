Second dose of COVID-19 vaccine available Saturday in Middletown

City officials said a clinic for those who need their second dose is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Miller Ridge Elementary School, 4704 Miller Road. The clinic location was changed to the school due to inclement weather.

Those participating in Saturday’s clinic should pre-register online at covid.cityofmiddletown.org to receive the second dose. People also must present their first dose vaccine card in order to receive the second dose.