Scooter’s Coffee, with a signature drink called ‘Caramelicious,’ now open in Fairfield

Scooter’s Coffee, based in Omaha, Neb., is a drive-thru franchise with 700 stores across 29 states. Its signature drink is the Caramelicious, and the menu features several artisan espresso beverages, energy Infusions, hot and cold brewed coffee, fruit smoothies, baked-from-scratch pastries and savory breakfast options.

“We are so excited to bring Scooter’s Coffee to Fairfield,” said location owners and operators Ellen and Matthew Smith, of Lebanon. “As Badin and Fairfield graduates, we are serving the community we grew up in, and that makes us proud.”

The Smiths said they “resonate” with Scooter’s core values of humility, love, integrity, and courage “and hope to encourage every person that comes through our drive-thru to live them out. Our goal and our hope is that every cup of Scooter’s Coffee will put a smile on your face.”

In April 2022, this news outlet reported the Smiths signed a four-unit agreement to bring Scooter’s Coffee to the region. There’s another Scooter’s Coffee planned for Lebanon.

Fairfield Development Services Director Greg Kathman said the city “appreciates Scooter’s significant investment in our north Ohio 4 corridor.”

Like many businesses nowadays, Scooter’s Coffee offers loyalty rewards through its mobile app, where they earned points, known as “smiles” for every dollar spent, and customers can pay through the app. The Scooter’s Coffee app is available for download on the App Store or Google Play.