Safety groups put out ‘buzzed driving’ warning

“We know friends and families will be especially excited to gather around the Thanksgiving table this year,” said Pete Reising, coordinator for Butler County Safe Communities, and the Butler County OVI Task Force. “Unfortunately, drunk driving is a real threat to our community, and that threat increases during holidays like Thanksgiving. We want our drivers to take Blackout Wednesday seriously,” he said.

“This is a dangerous trend. Driving under the influence is deadly and illegal, and no one should ever take that risk. That is why law enforcement agencies of the Butler County OVI Task Force will have extra patrols looking for impaired drivers. The OVI Task Force has also scheduled an OVI checkpoint on ‘Blackout Wednesday’, November 24, 2021.”

The Butler County safety groups said that during the 2020 Thanksgiving season, Butler County saw six alcohol-related crashes with two of them including people being injured.

Celebrate with a plan (from the Safety Council of Southwestern Ohio)

If you’re planning to head out to the bar or to parties during the Thanksgiving holiday, make sure you plan for a sober ride home. Here are a few tips to help you prepare for a safe night out.

· Remember that it is never okay to drink and drive. Even if you’ve had only one alcoholic beverage, designate a sober driver or plan to use public transportation or a ride service to get home safely.

· If you see a drunk driver on the road, dial 911 or #677.

· Do you have a friend who is about to drink and drive? Take the keys away and make arrangements to get your friend home safely.

· Wear your seat belt.

· Phone down, head up. Stay Alive Don’t Text and Drive.