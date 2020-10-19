Roundabout construction will close portion of Butler County road for 8 months

The north leg of Jacksonburg will close at the intersection with Ohio 73 on Monday until June 2021, officials said. The south leg, which has been closed since August, will reopen for this part of the project.

Traffic will be detoured by way of Wayne Madison and Howe roads. The speed limit will also be reduced to 15 mph through the work zone, and Ohio 73 may be subject to restrictions to allow for trucks moving into and out of the construction site.