Ross Schools to pause putting levy on ballot

“Until we are certain what the final property valuation increase will be and what potential revenue it will provide the district, we will not be asking for additional dollars from our community through a levy.”

“It’s important to note that the potential valuation increase is still a fluid process and, from our conversations with the county auditor’s office, we may not know the final numbers until this fall.”

“With that said, after three unsuccessful levy attempts and uncertainty surrounding potential valuation increases, we will not be placing a levy on the November ballot. This will allow us to reassess the district’s financial reality with a clearer picture of the property valuation and other variables such as the new biennium state budget which will be approved in June,” said school officials.

Ross leaders said they are moving ahead with a plan for sweeping budget cuts for the coming school year, noting “as attrition occurs–meaning staff members retire or resign–specific details of that plan may change, but (Ross) remains committed to reducing expenditures by approximately $1.8 million.”

“Athletic fees will remain at $825 per athlete per sport with no family cap for next school year and Ross will only provide school transportation to away athletic events more than 25 miles away. However, if the student-athlete participates in a third sport during the school year, the

third sport will be free. We will reassess this fee structure for the 2024-2025 school year as we know more about our financial situation.”

Resident school grandmother Barbara Ross agreed with the pause plan by the district, saying “it’s a little scary having a real estate tax so big coming down from the state plus having a raise of taxes for our schools.”

“We just have to wait and see before they try again to pass a levy,” said Ross.

The Ross school board is scheduled to approve new student extracurricular fees for the 2023-2024 school year at its May 18 meeting.

For more information on Ross’ finances go to the district’s website.