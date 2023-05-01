Butler County property values going up 42% on average after state tax ruling

Contrary to early estimates, the Butler County property valuations are going up an average 42%, and local leaders and state lawmakers are vowing to fix the problem following a summit on Monday.
County Auditor Nancy Nix’s office estimated early on in the triennial reassessment process the state tax commissioner would order a 24% value hike, but the figure actually is 42% after the recommendation was handed down on Friday.
Her real estate director, Mike Stein, told the group, “What the state is taking into consideration is only the sales data. They’re not looking at anything else, like the outside economic factors that are factoring into those increases at this point,” and it appears they are relying heavily on 2022, not the past three years.
After State Tax Commissioner Patricia Harris declined an invitation to discuss the estimate jump in property values, Commissioner Don Dixon fired off a “call to action” email to state senators George Lang and Stephen Huffman and representatives Jennifer Gross, Thomas Hall, Sara Carruthers and Rodney Creech.
“It was our intention to have a meaningful dialogue with the tax commissioner to find a reasonable solution to ensure our homeowners and businesses remain viable, affordable and to maintain our quality of life,” he wrote. “We believe it’s time we take the tax commissioner’s simple solution and get state government involved to remedy this unfair appraisal process.”
Huffman was the only legislator absent from the “summit” where they discussed how they think Harris and her office appear to be deviating from the law by putting too much weight on sales from last year. The statutes demand a three-year examination when determining value adjustments.
Rep. Creech, who represents parts of three counties, said his phone “started blowing up” as tax commissioner directives have been released.
“One of the things I think we need to realize is taxes are important, taxes are very important to our local communities and our state, but I also believe taxation is theft, nobody’s going to change my mind on that,” Creech said. “It’s so easy to get in our taxpayers’ pockets. So what I think we need to do as a legislature is figure ut why our tax commissioners are doing what their doing, why are they not following the law.”
