Butler County property values going up 42% on average after state tax ruling

Huffman was the only legislator absent from the “summit” where they discussed how they think Harris and her office appear to be deviating from the law by putting too much weight on sales from last year. The statutes demand a three-year examination when determining value adjustments.

Rep. Creech, who represents parts of three counties, said his phone “started blowing up” as tax commissioner directives have been released.

“One of the things I think we need to realize is taxes are important, taxes are very important to our local communities and our state, but I also believe taxation is theft, nobody’s going to change my mind on that,” Creech said. “It’s so easy to get in our taxpayers’ pockets. So what I think we need to do as a legislature is figure ut why our tax commissioners are doing what their doing, why are they not following the law.”