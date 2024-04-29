Husband and wife ‘geeks’ open Crooked Dog Comics in Middletown

It’s named for the couple’s first dog Shaumus, a boxer who has a crooked face and their elderly big boy, Alfred Pennyworth, now joins them in the shop on most days.

Chris, 50, and Jessica, 40, met while playing online video games and have been married for 13 years.

“If anybody questions if we are actual geeks, we are. Through and through. Proud of it,” said Jessica. She is also a photographer with studio next door to the shop.

The couple moved to Middletown a few years ago while Chris was still working as an air traffic controller in Dayton.

Looking toward retirement, Chris decided to make his dream of owning a comic book store happen.

When the space became available in 2022, the couple jumped on the opportunity and six months later began renovation with the help of family.

Chris said as a kid who loved comic books, he often got “crap from my peers.”

“That’s why I want the shop to be a welcome home. It will always be a place for anyone who feels like they just don’t belong to certain aspects of society. We will make them feel welcome and help them be themselves,” he said.

His wife noted there are lots of “closet geeks’” who also fine the shop a place to start conversations and ideas.

“We are a place people can come and talk to other like minded people and customers, not just us,” Jessica said.

The shop also includes a medieval dungeon meeting room that can be reserved for gaming gatherings and a special section called “the sidekick” for children and a pet supply area with all proceeds going to area animal non-profit organizations.

The grand opening is scheduled Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. That’s also the annual Free Comic Book Day when publishers have scads of free books. The Hayths said the store will be packed with stacks of free comics.

They are planning more events throughout the year. After the opening, store hours are Tuesday to Thursday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.