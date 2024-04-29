Butler County Commission increases commitment to Miami/Butler Tech hub

Hamilton is contributing nearly $2.5 million ― $2 million of which is from the city’s share of the Butler County ARPA funds. To help move the project, the city of Hamilton forgave the $480,000 balance of a $1.6 million loan previously given to Vora Technology Park to assist the company in landing Barclaycard in 2015.

Miami University will commit $940,0000, according to the March 25 approval from Ohio’s Controlling Board.

Known as the Butler County Advance Manufacturing Innovation Hub, the new school and training facility would be located just north of Miami University Hamilton campus at 101 Knightsbridge Drive and is considered to be the first of its kind.

Miami and Butler Tech would split the 70,000-square-foot of the complex’s space as Butler Tech would sign a 40-year lease with Miami. In total, the Vora Tech complex is 400,000 square feet. Classes are expected to begin in late summer of 2025.

Butler Tech is one of Ohio’s largest county career school systems, and Miami is Butler County’s largest employer with campuses in Oxford, Hamilton and Middletown, and a Learning Center in West Chester Twp.

Several organizations are in support of the educational hub, including Nth Cycle in Fairfield and thyssenKrupp Bilstein in Hamilton, and the Ohio Manufacturing Association.

The 54.4-acre purchase would give Miami more than 144 acres of property in this area of Hamilton, south of Knightsbridge Drive between Neilan and University boulevards, just north of Belle Avenue.

