Proximity to battery manufacturers leads critical metals refinery to open in Fairfield

A Boston-based business plans to change the future of an “electrified economy” with a new Fairfield location.

Nth Cycle, a critical metals extraction and refining company, announced last month it was commissioning a 21,000-square-foot refining facility on LeSaint Drive. Last week, it had a tour for media and others.

This will be the first domestic production of Mixed Hydroxide Precipitate (MHP) in the country as battery manufacturers now rely on inconsistent supply and quality from unstable countries with questionable working and environmental conditions, according to the company.

This new facility will feature Nth Cycle’s electro-extraction technology which recovers the outputs of metal scrap, electronics waste, untapped mining resources, and refinery waste . It turns them into critical metal products, including nickel and cobalt and through the company’s MHP product. The company said electro-extraction is cleaner and more efficient than conventional and dirty pyrometallurgy (or smelting) operations now used by metal scrap recyclers and mining companies.

Nth Cycle’s MHP, produced from an electro-extraction processor named “The Oyster,” yields what the company says is unprecedented metal and mineral purity with the highest nickel hydroxide and cobalt hydroxide concentration available.

Nth Cycle recently won the “Sustainable Metals and Materials for an Electrified Future” category at BloombergNEF’s 2023 Pioneers Award, which recognizes 12 companies introducing technology and products that push the world to a net-zero global economy. Nth Cycle’s The Oyseter and its electro-extraction process were shown by a third party to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 92%. The company said it aims to recover metals from a variety of feedstocks and keep them in circulation forever.

“We can economically and efficiently solve a key supply chain challenge for EV, OEMs and battery manufacturers by offering MHP produced from our unique electro-extraction platform,” according to a statement by Megan O’Connor, co-founder and CEO of Nth Cycle. “And as we continue to decarbonize the grid and electrify transportation, it’s more important than ever that our refining processes are environmentally sound and labor practices are safe. Our MHP product ensures both.”

The goal is to provide “a clean, unfettered, and cost-effective supply chain” of critical metals, such as nickel and cobalt, or the company’s MHP products. By doing this, O’Connor said it will accelerate the path to a future that is reliant on critical metals as they “are the backbone of an electrified economy.”

Nth Cycle chose to open this Fairfield location because of the “proximity to partners in battery manufacturing,” according to a company spokesman.

“We are thrilled to welcome Nth Cycle to our community,” said Fairfield Mayor Mitch Rhodus. “Fairfield industries have been involved in automotive manufacturing since our founding, and we are excited to continue to be part of the innovation occurring with electric vehicles. Nth Cycle will be a great complement to our strong industrial sector.”

The CEO of Elemental Excelerator, which is based in Honolulu, Hawaii, said, “Nth is poised to make history” as being the first U.S.-based minerals and metal manufacturer, which is a requirement for domestic production through the Inflation Reduction Act.

“This is great news for American industry, the electric vehicle revolution, energy storage supply chain and the creation of new jobs,” said Dawn Lippert, founder and CEO of Elemental Excelerator, which is backing Nth Cycle for a second time “and to contribute to its next phase of growth.”

WORK AT NTH CYCLE

Nth Cycle is hiring, and specifically, they’re looking for a chemical plant manager at its new Fairfield location.

The company said it’s “exploring partnerships with local universities, technical schools, and statewide organizations for talent development and job fulfillment.” Jobs will be ideal for those who work in heavy industries, especially those in mining and oil and gas, as the nation transitions from fossil fuel heavy industries. “We will upskill workers transitioning into the electrified economy,” the spokesman said.

But experience is not the main qualifier for a job.

“We believe that a company is defined by its people, not its technology. As we said above, we’re looking for the best people,” according to the company spokesman. “Our team members are known for their curiosity, their diligence, their lightheartedness, and their drive to solve climate change as soon as possible. We believe in the power of people to accelerate the future of our global economy and are continually building a diverse, people-first culture to transform metals processing.

For more, visit nthcycle.com/careers.