Ross community gives nearly $7K to family of firefighter who died in crash

News
37 minutes ago

Gold Star in Ross Twp. has announced a fundraiser for the family of Brandon Sparks helped raise $6,791.

Sparks is a former Ross firefighter who died in December 2021 in a motorcycle crash. Shortly after the incident, the RTFD posted:

“Brandon Sparks joined Ross Township Fire Department as an Explorer while in high school and was hired as a part-time firefighter/EMT after graduation. He recently celebrated his 5 year anniversary with the department. You will be missed tremendously and loved forever by all of us.”

Sparks was killed in the crash that happened shortly before 11 p.m. Dec. 27, 2021 on Stillwell Road in Reily Twp.

He leaves behind two children. Ross Twp. Fire Chief Steve Miller called him “a great dad.”

The funds raised will support Sparks’ children and their futures, Gold Star representatives said.

