Road to close for months during roundabout construction at notable intersection

Two-way traffic will be maintained on Ohio 73 in an 11-foot lane in each direction. However, the route will be subject to intermittent lane closures within the work zone. During these restrictions, traffic will be maintained by flaggers.

The rural intersection, which often includes travel by semi trucks, has been crash-prone for years and a regular member of Ohio’s list of the most dangerous intersections.

According to ODOT officials, from 2012 through May 2015, there were 16 serious crashes at the intersection, three of which resulted in fatalities.

In October 2019, a crash involving three vehicles, including a semi, killed a Preble County mother and her 2-year-old child.

The roundabout project began in 2016 following safety and feasibility studies conducted by ODOT District 8 and consultants for the department as a result of the crash history at the intersection.

Preliminary clearing work near the intersection is done, and the roundabout construction began this month. The $3 million project is expected to be finished by late summer 2021, according to ODOT officials.