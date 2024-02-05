Reward offered for identification of suspect in Hamilton cat abuse case

The incident happened at 9 p.m. Jan. 24 at Indian Springs apartments on Hampshire Drive. The cat was found by deputy dog wardens behind the complex and had to be euthanized.

On Monday, the BCSO released new photos of the suspect, saying that he returned to the apartment complex early last week and appeared to be looking at the cameras.

In the new photos of the suspect, he is wearing the same coat and shoes, but has a recent hair cut, according to the BCSO.

The sheriff’s office is now offering a $250 reward for information leading to a positive identification. Information should be submitted to Deputy Dog Warden Burkett at 513-887-PAWS (7297) extension 3, or email dogwarden@butlersheriff.org.

Jones said last week the man is seen on video chasing the cat into the building stairwell and is “seen in the video capturing the cat in the trash bag, then slams it hard to the ground.”

The injured cat was dumped behind the building. The cat was alive, but suffered a fractured pelvis and spine and had to be euthanized.