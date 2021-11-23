Retired educator has transplanted kidney removed due to infection

Once she is healed, there is a “good chance” she can go back on the transplant list and keep her place in line, her sister said.

Monica called the infection “a blessing in disguise.” She said it came from her catheter used during her 745 days of dialysis in her Mason residence. The transplant surgery aggravated the infection that was not detectable before surgery, her sister said.

Marsh has been in the surgical Intensive Care Unit at UC Health since Nov. 17, her sister said.

She was placed on the transplant list in October 2019. She will be unable to continue with home dialysis, her sister said. She will take dialysis treatments at a clinic a few days a week.

The plan is to get her body healed from the infection and go through the evaluation process to get back on the list, her sister said. That may take up to six months, her sister said.

“Her attitude has been incredible,” said Monica, a retired educator from Butler Tech who also worked in the Middletown district for nearly half of her 30-year career, said. “She told me a couple of days ago she wants our family and anyone who cares that she is at peace with her circumstances. She doesn’t want anyone to feel sorry for her. She is bound and determined to get that kidney, all in God’s time and she is thankful that they are tackling this infection.”