Request for changes to West Chester development North Pointe denied

The overall plan for the site was approved in September 2021 after trustees change zoning to special purpose planned unit development district to allow for a hotel, retail space and housing to be developed on the acreage.

“I’m just a little bit frustrated that it’s already coming before us for a major change. It’s not a substantive change because Speedway — a gas station — is what was proposed to be there but the second part of it, the out lots, is essentially what the change is,’’ said Trustee Ann Becker.

“It does deviate from the vision that we were sold … the overall development.”

Three previous requests — which all included a gas station - were withdrawn in November 2022, April 2023, and June 2024 after the township’s zoning commission recommended denial for the final development plan for the 4.13-acre site.

In the most recent proposal, which the township zoning commission approved, United Properties Development LLC wanted to split a 4.13-acre lot on Imagination Way at Union Centre Boulevard in the Gateway of West Chester portion of North Pointe into two separate parcels.

One lot would be developed as a 4,824 square-foot Speedway convenience store and fueling station. The other would be a 3,600 square foot multi-tenant building with outdoor seating.

“(They have) continued to push the edge of the envelope to try to put something in there that doesn’t go along with the initial design and development of this (property),” said Trustee Mark Welch.