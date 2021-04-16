Records: Middletown could pay Manchester Inn owner $161K settlement to regain ownership

Earlier this week, city employees were seen inspecting the 99-year-old Manchester Inn after roof tiles fell onto the sidewalk and road.

Grau agreed to develop the buildings into a hotel and brewery/distillery and restaurant. The development agreement called for the project to be completed within two years, by late 2016. When no development was visible by October 2018, the city notified Grau of its intent to exercise a clause in the development agreement to take back the buildings under the legal action of reversion.

Two months later, Grau filed legal action against the city to maintain ownership of the buildings and the issue has been in the court system ever since.

Then last month, Oster Jr. found there were no material issues of fact in the case and the city was granted ownership of the buildings.

The city and Grau negotiated a settlement, the city said. These expenses “broadly constitute” work done to the buildings, studies done regarding the feasibility of development, applications and professional services regarding the tax credits needed for development, tax payments, insurance, utilities and security measures for the buildings, the city said.

If the city had owned the buildings for the last eight years, it would have incurred costs to maintain, secure and market them, according to a staff report.

City staff is recommending the settlement agreement as proposed after a review of all expenses requested, saying the “reasonable settlement amount” limits the additional monies that will be spent on attorney fees and potential for the court to order a higher settlement amount.

FAMOUS PEOPLE WHO HAVE VISITED THE MANCHESTER INN

Future president John F. Kennedy

Future president Ronald Reagan

Pop music’s the Temptations

Former Indiana University basketball coach Bobby Knight

Then-Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin

NBA Hall of Famer Bill Walton

NFL Hall of Famer Tony Dorsett

NBA Hall of Famer Oscar Robertson

NFL Hall of Famer Joe Theismann

NFL Hall of Famer Chuck Noll

SOURCE: Journal-New archives