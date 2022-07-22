journal-news logo
Raid at Hamilton home nets drugs, cash and guns; man arrested

Hamilton and Butler Co. law enforcement officials found 70 grams of fentanyl, 1 kg of cocaine, a half-ounce of crack cocaine and 1 lb. of marijuana when a drug investigation took them to a home in the 1300 block of Hensley Avenue on Thursday. BUTLER CO. SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Crime & Law
By Staff
Butler County Sheriff Richard K. Jones has announced the arrest of a man taken into custody during a search warrant execution in the 1300 block of Hensley Avenue.

Henry Allen Thompson III, 46, was arrested during the drug investigation Thursday where law enforcement officials found 70 grams of fentanyl, 1 kg of cocaine, a half-ounce of crack cocaine and 1 lb. of marijuana. There was also $40,000 in cash that got seized, in addition to multiple firearms and a ballistic safety vest.

Thompson is charged through Hamilton Municipal Court with possession of drugs, a first-degree felony, and having weapons under disability, a third-degree felony.

Jones says he has been focused on the issue of fentanyl, which he recently called “The Silent Pandemic” in a podcast he hosts. Two mg of fentanyl is lethal, Jones said.

“We will continue the fight to keep fentanyl and other drugs out of our community,” Jones said in a news release.

Henry Allen Thompson III, 46, was arrested during the drug investigation Thursday where law enforcement officials found 70 grams of fentanyl, 1 kg of cocaine, a half-ounce of crack cocaine and 1 lb. of marijuana. CONTRIBUTED

