Raid at Hamilton home nets drugs, cash and guns; man arrested

Henry Allen Thompson III, 46, was arrested during the drug investigation Thursday where law enforcement officials found 70 grams of fentanyl, 1 kg of cocaine, a half-ounce of crack cocaine and 1 lb. of marijuana. There was also $40,000 in cash that got seized, in addition to multiple firearms and a ballistic safety vest.

Thompson is charged through Hamilton Municipal Court with possession of drugs, a first-degree felony, and having weapons under disability, a third-degree felony.