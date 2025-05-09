Public tours of new Middletown fire stations and HQ coming up next week

Due to community demand, an evening time was added from 6 to 8 p.m. for both locations. “This is a momentous occasion for the city and city staff wants everyone to have an opportunity to visit the community’s new fire stations,” according to a statement from the city. Each open house will have a short presentation, ribbon cutting, guided tours and light snacks.

Fire Station 82 opened in February as the first of four new fire stations in the city. Two additional stations at Henry Avenue/Charles Street and Sophie Avenue/Stolz Drive are expected to open this year. When completed, all four of the city’s decades-old fire stations will be replaced. The projected cost for the construction of the four new stations is estimated to be $26.8 million, according to city documents. Of that, $10.5 million was spent on the headquarters, the largest of the four stations.

Citizens overwhelmingly passed a 1-mill property tax levy to finance the majority of the project.

ESTIMATED COSTS OF BUILDING FOUR FIRE STATIONS

New fire headquarters, located on a 3.6-acre site at Yankee Road and Cherry Street: Size: 24,300 square feet. Total cost: $10.5 million.

Size: 24,300 square feet. Total cost: $10.5 million. Station No. 81, located on a 2.85-acre site at Henry Avenue and Charles Street: Size: 10,200 square feet. Cost: $5 million.

Size: 10,200 square feet. Cost: $5 million. Station No. 85, located on a 2-acre parcel at Sophie Avenue and Stolz Drive : Size: 10,200 square feet. Cost: $5 million.

: Size: 10,200 square feet. Cost: $5 million. No. 82, located on a 2.7-acre site at Ohio 122 and Atrium Boulevard: Size: 11,800 square feet. Cost: $5.9 million.

SOURCE: City of Middletown/App Architecture