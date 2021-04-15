Prosecutor: Ex-Hamilton County police officer was HIV-positive at time of sexual assault

Pecord would be placed on paid administrative leave the following day, but kept his job for another month. He resigned in late February and surrendered himself to authorities March 5, facing charges of rape and sexual battery.

He was convicted of a comparatively minor charge — gross sexual imposition, a felony with a four-year sentence attached — on March 31.

At the time, Deters said the sentence was tied to the victim’s desire to move past the attack.

“As a result of this plea, we were able to provide justice to this victim while allowing the victim to close this chapter of his life and begin the healing process,” he wrote in a statement.

If convicted of felonious assault, Pecord could be sentenced to 8 more years in prison.

Deters’ office encouraged anyone who has had sexual contact with Pecord and who believes they may have been exposed to HIV through him to contact Hamilton County deputies at 513-595-7484.