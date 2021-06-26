Proposed $133 million development in Liberty Twp. including Costco closer to reality

One of the largest business developments in Liberty Township history is moving closer to reality after local zoning officials this week approved plans.
The $133 million proposed Freedom Pointe mixed-use development at the northeast corner of Cox Road and Liberty Way has been OK’d by the Liberty Zoning Commission by a 3-2 vote.
Liberty Twp. trustees are now scheduled to vote next month on whether the new zoning along the southern border of the township will be the site of a new Costco store and 434 “renter-by-choice” apartments.
“This represents a key property in the township’s vision for development to extend along the Interstate 75 corridor toward Millikin Road. With the existing infrastructure at Liberty Way and the great amenities in the area, this property is full of potential,” Township spokeswoman Caroline McKinney said.
The project is not as expensive or large as the nearby, $350 million Liberty Center, which stands across I-75, but the Freedom Pointe development is one of the biggest in the fast-growing community just north of West Chester Township.
“It’s a large piece of land so it has needed a master planned development approach to encourage a mixture of uses and to create opportunities for smaller users,” said McKinney.
Liberty trustees are scheduled to vote on whether to approve zoning change for the 88-acre site at their July 20 meeting.
If approved, plans will move forward on a mixed-use development that developers said will include a Costco store, apartments that will cater to empty-nesters and millennial professionals, office, medical, retail, restaurants and a hotel on the site, which is former farm land.
The developer needs a zone change because Liberty Twp. development plans don’t currently allow such big box retail stores or apartments in that area.
The impact of the project could go far beyond changing the landscape near one of Butler County’s busiest intersections and highway interchange of Liberty Way and I-75.
The application notes the project would create approximately 578 construction jobs with a projected economic impact of $223 million. The application, however, doesn’t indicate how many jobs the Costco and other retail operations and hotel could bring.