Proposed $133 million development in Liberty Twp. including Costco closer to reality

“It’s a large piece of land so it has needed a master planned development approach to encourage a mixture of uses and to create opportunities for smaller users,” said McKinney.

Liberty trustees are scheduled to vote on whether to approve zoning change for the 88-acre site at their July 20 meeting.

If approved, plans will move forward on a mixed-use development that developers said will include a Costco store, apartments that will cater to empty-nesters and millennial professionals, office, medical, retail, restaurants and a hotel on the site, which is former farm land.

The developer needs a zone change because Liberty Twp. development plans don’t currently allow such big box retail stores or apartments in that area.

The impact of the project could go far beyond changing the landscape near one of Butler County’s busiest intersections and highway interchange of Liberty Way and I-75.

The application notes the project would create approximately 578 construction jobs with a projected economic impact of $223 million. The application, however, doesn’t indicate how many jobs the Costco and other retail operations and hotel could bring.