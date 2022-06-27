‘Problematic’ water main fixed after break, but larger replacement project in the works

FAIRFIELD — A water main break Sunday afternoon sent water gushing over John Gray Road in Fairfield, leading to a closure of the roadway.
The break happened about 2 p.m. near Kings Arms Way. A foreman in the city’s public works department responded to the scene Sunday and was able to reduce the pressure in the man and stop the water spray, according to Matt Young, Fairfield superintendent of public works.
A few customers had low water pressure, but none without water, according to Young. There was also no need for a boil advisory.
Repairs were being completed on Monday, but a total replacement of the line is in the works.
“It is an older main and has been problematic for us. We do have it in our capital improvement program to replace. It is going to go out for bid this year,” Young said.
