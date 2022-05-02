Primary election is Tuesday: What to know before heading to the polls

All winners of their respective party’s nomination will advance to the Nov. 8 general election.

FAQS

Here are the answers to some of the more frequently asked questions about Primary Election Day:

What are the early in-person voting hours and days?

Today from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. is the final chance to vote early.

What identification do I need to vote early in-person or on Election Day?

An unexpired driver’s license or state ID card or mail such as a utility bill, paycheck, government check or bank statement showing your current address. A full list of acceptable forms of ID is at VoteOhio.gov.

What if I forget my ID?

You can still vote a provisional ballot by providing your driver’s license number or the last four digits of your Social Security number. Once the information is verified, your ballot will be counted.

Are masks required at the election polls?

Facial covering requirements are made only by the location hosting the poll. The Board of Elections is not requiring them, but some of the polling places might.

Where do I go to vote in-person before Election Day?

All in-person voting done before Election Day is done at your county board of elections office.

How can I find my Election Day polling location?

It’s a good idea to check before you go because some locations have moved in some local counties. You can search for it here: https://www.ohiosos.gov/elections/voters/toolkit/polling-location/

Is there an option to vote curbside at my polling place?

Yes. Two poll workers — one from each political party — can meet voters with disabilities curbside with paper ballots.

Deadlines for absentee ballots:

Absentee ballots returned by U.S. Mail must be postmarked no later than today, May 2 and received by boards of elections by May 13 to be counted.

Can I track my application and ballot? Yes, at VoteOhio.gov.

What if I don’t want to use the U.S. Postal Service?

You can drop off your absentee ballot at your local county board of elections anytime before the polls close at 7:30 p.m. May 3. Each board will have a secure drop box for ballots.

Can I ask someone else to take my ballot to the board of elections?

Only the voter or their immediate family can drop off ballots in Ohio.

VOTER REGISTRATION

I’m not registered to vote. How can I register to vote in future elections?

The deadline to register to vote in the May 3 election has passed. You can register to vote in future elections online by visiting VoteOhio.gov. Or you can also download an application, print it and return it to your county board of elections.

ELECTION BOARD

How do I contact my local county board of elections?

Butler County: 1802 Princeton Road, Suite 600, Hamilton, OH 45011

Office Hours: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday

Telephone: (513) 887-3700 Fax: (513) 887-5535

E-mail: butler@OhioSoS.gov

Website: elections.bcohio.gov

Warren County:

520 Justice Dr., Lebanon, OH 45036

Office Hours: 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday

Telephone: (513) 695-1358 Fax: (513) 695-2953

E-mail: wcboe@warrencountyohio.gov

Website: vote.warrencountyohio.gov