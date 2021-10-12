President: Butler United Way has learned to be more ‘collaborative’ throughout pandemic

Founded 101 years ago, the United Way has been challenged and learned to adjust the last 20 months throughout the coronavirus pandemic, said Krystal Tipton, president and CEO of Butler County United Way.
“Being collaborative has been the key,” said Tipton, who was named to her position in March.
As needs have been identified throughout COVID-19, Tipton said the United Way has worked with its local partners to “fill the gaps,” whether that means helping with workforce, health care or just providing masks and hand sanitizer.
The United Way also has worked with and shared resources with the five Butler County community foundations, according to Tipton.
“The goal is to find long-term solutions; look to the future,” she said. “We need to identify the problems and find some solutions. We have to bring everyone to the table and work as a collective effort. Figure out how do we identify the needs and be at the table.”
Tipton has worked for the United Way for nine years, but as president for eight months. She has been impressed by how community stakeholders and different agencies have worked together for the betterment of the county.
“It’s amazing to watch the work taking place,” she said.
The United Way didn’t set a financial goal for its annual campaign, she said. It’s not about “dollars and cents,” she said, but the impact the United Way can have in the community.
She said the United Way is dedicated to advancing the common good by focusing on the building blocks for a good life: education, income stability and healthy lives.
The Butler United Way recently announced it’s taking over services in Middletown that was under the United Way of Greater Cincinnati. Middletown was the only city is the county not affiliated with Butler.
Tipton said it “just makes logical sense” to serve the county under one United Way.