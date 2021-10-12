President: Butler United Way has learned to be more ‘collaborative’ throughout pandemic

Explore Butler County United Way to serve new city in county

Tipton has worked for the United Way for nine years, but as president for eight months. She has been impressed by how community stakeholders and different agencies have worked together for the betterment of the county.

“It’s amazing to watch the work taking place,” she said.

The United Way didn’t set a financial goal for its annual campaign, she said. It’s not about “dollars and cents,” she said, but the impact the United Way can have in the community.

She said the United Way is dedicated to advancing the common good by focusing on the building blocks for a good life: education, income stability and healthy lives.

The Butler United Way recently announced it’s taking over services in Middletown that was under the United Way of Greater Cincinnati. Middletown was the only city is the county not affiliated with Butler.

Tipton said it “just makes logical sense” to serve the county under one United Way.