Butler County United Way to serve new city in county

The Middletown area had been served by United Way of Greater Cincinnati for many years. However, the presence of multiple United Ways in Butler County contributed to duplicated efforts for many partner agencies, requiring them to apply for funding, provide reporting, and engage with multiple United Ways, said Krystal Tipton, president and CEO of Butler County United Way.

She said the agency has had a presence in the majority of Butler County for more than 100 years and it “just makes logical sense” to serve the county under one United Way.