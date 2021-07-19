Pregnant mother killed in Cincinnati shooting; baby dies after being delivered

“We have to bury two people at the same time,” said Dorthea Young, a cousin of McDonald. “Mother and child. Like, that’s ridiculous. It’s absurd to me.”

Evans said McDonald’s family fondly called her “Shelly” and said she was a loving daughter, sister, niece and mother to a 4-year-old girl named Rae Rae, who is now staying with grandparents.

Investigators have arrested and charged Antonio Wilcox, 31, with McDonald’s murder. After the death of the baby, CPD officials said police plan to consult with the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office on additional charges.

“It’s sickening to me,” said Young. “To me, he never deserves to see the light of day...He tore my family apart with this one. That’s all I can say. He left a baby without a mother.”

The family said McDonald and Wilcox had been dating for around a year and that he was the father of the baby McDonald carried.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call CPD’s Homicide Unit at (513) 352-3542.