Portion of Hamilton’s Main Street to close for four days

It was announced last month that Chef Kevin “Maurice” Jordan plans to open a French Toast Heaven location at the northwest corner of B and Main streets, where the former Roll On In restaurant had operated before it closed earlier this year. This will be the third location for the breakfast, brunch and lunch spot for Jordan. Other locations are in the Cincinnati suburb of Greenhills and Newport, Ky.

“Our small businesses are the heart of Hamilton, and we want to assure them and their customers that we’re here to help them through this inconvenience,” said Hamilton Executive Director of Development Aaron Hufford. “We’re taking steps to make sure that access to these businesses remains as seamless as possible, and that the work is completed ahead of schedule.”

Hamilton businesses in the block between B and C streets can be accessed using alleyways behind the buildings, and the Main Street business district from C Street to Millville/Eaton avenues intersections will remain open.

No parking signs will be posted and traffic control measures will be in place to ensure motorists’ and pedestrians’ safety. City officials ask motorists to exercise caution when navigating city streets around the work zone. Motorists can use the one-way westbound Park Avenue and the one-way eastbound Ross Avenue to navigate the closure.

The work is weather permitting, but rain is not in the forecast.