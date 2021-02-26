Police: Theft from Fairfield Twp. LA Fitness could be connected to other crimes

Investigators reviewed security footage and saw a suspect wearing a grey Nike hooded sweatshirt and sweatpants, white tennis shoes, and a black mask walked into LA Fitness at 1:41 p.m. and leaves 10 minutes later, according to the report. He did not check in, but spoke with an employee before walking to the locker rooms.

“I asked the employee that the individual spoke to if he remembers anything. The employee only remembers the individual saying he used to be a member and wants to view the place,” according to the police report.

The first victim said he was swimming from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. on Feb. 11, and noticed the theft when he returned to his locker.

The second victim said nothing was stolen from his locker

On Feb. 12, investigators reviewed the security footage at Kroger and saw the suspect using one of the stolen credit cards.

If anyone has information on the subject or vehicle, please contact Detective Emma Edens at 513-887-5841 or Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.