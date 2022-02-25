Police: SWAT standoff ends with offender in custody without incident

After a several-hour SWAT standoff, Fairfield police took a person into custody without incident, according to police.
Fairfield police were called just before 7 a.m. today to the 7600 block of Tollgate Court for a domestic violence call and when officers arrived an assault was taking place, said police spokeswoman Sgt. Becky Ervin. The offender went back into the home and was armed with a handgun.
“So, we set up a perimeter and then called the SWAT team,” she said. “After multiple attempts to try to make contact with him, the SWAT team made entry and took him into custody without any incident.”
The offender, whose name is not being released at this time, was taken into custody right at noon today.
