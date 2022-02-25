Police: SWAT standoff ends with offender in custody without incident

After a several-hour SWAT standoff, Fairfield police took a person into custody without incident, according to police.

Fairfield police were called just before 7 a.m. today to the 7600 block of Tollgate Court for a domestic violence call and when officers arrived an assault was taking place, said police spokeswoman Sgt. Becky Ervin. The offender went back into the home and was armed with a handgun.