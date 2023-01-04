BreakingNews
Police: Shots fired in Middletown; K-9s searching for suspect
Police: Shots fired in Middletown; K-9s searching for suspect

34 minutes ago

Middletown police are investigating a report of shots fired this morning on Kensington Street.

Several police cruisers can be seen in the area and K-9s from the Middletown and Monroe police departments are searching for a possible suspect, police said.

Several cruisers are parked near Mayfield Elementary School. Staff has returned to school, but there are no students in class today, a school official said.

This story will be updated throughout the day.

