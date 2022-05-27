BreakingNews
1 in custody after fatal shooting inside Walmart in Fairfield Twp.
journal-news logo
X

1 in custody after fatal shooting inside Walmart in Fairfield Twp.

Anthony F. Brown is wanted in connection to a killing at Walmart in Fairfield Twp. on March 26, 2022. CONTRIBUTED

caption arrowCaption
Anthony F. Brown is wanted in connection to a killing at Walmart in Fairfield Twp. on March 26, 2022. CONTRIBUTED

News
By Journal-News Staff
Updated 0 minutes ago

FAIRFIELD TWP. — Law enforcement officials have arrested Anthony F. Brown in connection to the fatal shooting at Walmart last night.

Brown is a 32-year-old male who was wearing dark clothing and a health safety mask when he ran from the store following the shooting that happened around 8 p.m. Thursday. They captured him at 5:15 a.m. today after a SWAT standoff at Fairfield Inn in Middletown.

The suspect is accused of shooting two people inside Walmart on Princeton Road last night after he may have been trying to steal cell phones, police said. One person died and another was taken to UC West Chester with serious injuries.

The suspect was confronted by an employee and began shooting, according Fairfield Twp. Capt. Doug Lanier.

ExplorePHOTOS: Law enforcement at Walmart where shooting occurred

He said an employee intervened during the attempted shoplifting.

The suspect fled, but officials had a description of the car and license number. The vehicle was stopped in the area of Hensley Avenue and 13th Street in Hamilton.

Police said the person found in the vehicle was not the shooting suspect and he is being sought.

“I can’t even begin to fathom or speak for the people that were working or shopping here when this occurred,” Lanier said in a briefing to the media.

“We can all appreciate a Good Samaritan who is wanting to jump in and help, [but] there’s so many times when someone is getting hurt,” he said. “For property, it’s just not worth it. Just not worth it.”

As of Friday morning, the victims had not been identified publicly.

In Other News
1
1 dead, 1 hurt in shooting inside Fairfield Twp. Walmart
2
Uncertain times, financial deficit projected in Lakota Schools budget...
3
Butler County Memorial Day parade returns after two-year hiatus
4
Democratic candidate for Butler County auditor withdraws from race
5
Middletown ministerial group hosting prayer vigil in wake of deadly...

About the Author

Journal-News Staff
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top