Police search lake for missing Fairfield Twp. man

A search of a Fairfield Twp. lake came up empty for a resident missing since May.
Fairfield Twp. police Sgt. Brandon McCroskey said officials received information last weekend there might be evidence related to the search for Michael McKenney, 29.
“We talked to a couple of people and we, of course, wanted to verify that was accurate so they had the Butler County dive team come out and check and we didn’t find anything at all,” he said.
McCroskey said they searched Wednesday the water near the Linden Lake Apartments, and the police department will follow every lead they receive “so we can try to get some closure for the family.” However, part of the problem, he said, is some of the people believed to be involved in McKenney’s disappearance are now dead.
A possible male involved died from an overdose, and a woman directly involved died from medical issues, McCroskey said.
“I can’t even say if there was foul play because at this point there’s not enough (evidence) to say that,” he said.
McKenney was last seen on May 22 and was reported missing the next day. His car and personal items, including a cellphone, were found at Hueston Woods. McKenney is 5-8 and has two full sleeves of tattoos. The family has set up a GoFundMe page in order to hire a private investigator.
Anyone with information about McKenney should contact the Fairfield Twp. Police Department at 513-887-4406.