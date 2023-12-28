BreakingNews
Police: One dead after crash into Hamilton restaurant

Police: One dead after crash into Hamilton restaurant

Vehicle crashed into Jocko’s on High Street Wednesday afternoon.

News
By
15 minutes ago
X

HAMILTON — One person died after a car crashed into a popular downtown restaurant Wednesday afternoon, according to Hamilton police.

Police responded to Jocko’s, 725 High St., around 3:45 p.m. and found a car had crashed into the restaurant.

An autopsy is scheduled for Friday at the Butler County Coroner’s Office, officials said.

>> FIRST REPORT: Vehicle hits High Street restaurant in Hamilton, two people injured

No other details were available this morning.

This story will be updated when new information becomes available.

In Other News
1
Top Social Media Trends of 2023: Roman Empire, Grimace Shake, Keith Lee...
2
‘Old school’ approach works for Talawanda’s – and Ohio’s – winningest...
3
Vehicle hits High Street restaurant in Hamilton, two people injured
4
Cybersecurity incident means some in Ohio can’t cash lottery tickets
5
Column: Three local produce deserve recognition for 2023, but there is...

About the Author

Rick McCrabb has worked at the Journal since 1987. He covers Middletown, Monroe, Trenton and Madison Twp., and writes a column every Sunday.

© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top