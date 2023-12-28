Police: One dead after crash into Hamilton restaurant

HAMILTON — One person died after a car crashed into a popular downtown restaurant Wednesday afternoon, according to Hamilton police.
Police responded to Jocko’s, 725 High St., around 3:45 p.m. and found a car had crashed into the restaurant.
An autopsy is scheduled for Friday at the Butler County Coroner’s Office, officials said.
>> FIRST REPORT: Vehicle hits High Street restaurant in Hamilton, two people injured
No other details were available this morning.
This story will be updated when new information becomes available.
In Other News
1
Top Social Media Trends of 2023: Roman Empire, Grimace Shake, Keith Lee...
2
‘Old school’ approach works for Talawanda’s – and Ohio’s – winningest...
3
Vehicle hits High Street restaurant in Hamilton, two people injured
4
Cybersecurity incident means some in Ohio can’t cash lottery tickets
5
Column: Three local produce deserve recognition for 2023, but there is...
About the Author