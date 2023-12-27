Vehicle hits High Street restaurant in Hamilton, two people injured

News
By
15 minutes ago
X

Two people were injured Wednesday afternoon in Hamilton when a vehicle hit Jocko’s restaurant on High Street.

It happened about 3:45 p.m. when dispatchers received a call of a vehicle into the building and a pedestrian hit, according to dispatchers. Two people were taken away by ambulance. Jocko’s World Famous Chicken & Seafood is located at 725 High Street.

Officers who are a part of the Butler County Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team remained at the scene investigating. The side of the building beside the drive-thru window sustained heavy damage.

A man who answered the phone at the restaurant about 5:40 p.m. said they were closed, but they might open the dining room on Thursday.

Credit: Nick Graham

Credit: Nick Graham

In Other News
1
Cybersecurity incident means some in Ohio can’t cash lottery tickets
2
Column: Three local produce deserve recognition for 2023, but there is...
3
Oxford teen graduates early, goes to England to be a racecar driver
4
4 outgoing Middletown City Council members look back, offer advice
5
Hamilton’s income tax collection continues to increase

About the Author

Follow Lauren Pack on facebookFollow Lauren Pack on twitter

Lauren Pack, a native of the Miami Valley, has been on staff at the Journal-News since 1994 reporting on courts and crime.

© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top