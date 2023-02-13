Police investigating shooting death of Middletown woman

Middletown police are investigating the apparent shooting death of a woman Saturday night.
Officers were called to Flemming Road about 7:45 p.m. on a report of a person shot. They found a woman on the front balcony of an upstairs apartment, according to the Middletown police report.
The woman was transported to Atrium Medical Center, which is in Warren County, where she was pronounced dead.
Warren Coroner Dr. Russell Uptegrove and Middletown Police Chief David Birk said the death is under investigation.
A man at the residence was taken into custody on drug charges after police said he admitted to smoke methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia was found in the residence.
