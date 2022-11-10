BreakingNews
Police investigating Fairfield shooting
A man was shot Tuesday night in the parking lot of a Fairfield apartment complex.

Dispatchers received calls of shots fired about 9:53 p.m. in the area of 1456 Sherwood Drive. Fairfield officers found Quentin Heard, 36, on the ground suffering from gunshot wounds.

Heard was taken to Mercy Hospital and then transported by medical helicopter to University of Cincinnati Hospital where he is in critical but stable condition today, according to Fairfield Police.

Dispatchers received six calls from people reporting gunfire. A call from the victim was transferred from county dispatchers. It is difficult to understand, but Heard said he was shot and was in the grass.

One caller reported seeing a female running away from the scene

The investigation is ongoing and no other information today, police said.

If anyone has information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Fairfield Police Department at (513)829-8201 or Sgt. Pete Lagemann at (513) 896-8246.

