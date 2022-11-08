Emergency crews on scene of fire and stabbing in Ross Twp.

Emergency crews from nine jurisdictions are on the scene of a fire in Ross Twp. and trying to help a man who stabbed himself in the chest when they tried to pull him from the blaze.
The first call came in at around 3:15 p.m. for a structure fire at the corner of Cardinal Avenue and Lark Street, according to Butler County dispatch. He said when fire crews tried to get the man out of the building he stabbed himself in the chest.
A medical helicopter was dispatched but had not arrived as of a couple minutes ago.
