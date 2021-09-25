Police chief: Moving Middie football game after two teens shot near stadium ‘best decision we could make’

Houser added: “Our message is we are erring on the side of safety.”

During the incident, there was a lockdown at Rosa Parks Elementary School, and police increased their presence at the high school and middle school Friday, Birk said.

At about 3 p.m. Thursday, two brothers, ages 15 and 17, were shot on Louis Place apparently during fight with other boys on the street, according to the Middletown police report. One boy was shot in the back and the other in the groin, according to the report.

“My son just had a fight with the kids across the street and two of my sons were shot,” the mother of the boys told dispatchers.

When the dispatcher asked if she knew who shot her sons, she answered: “Yes I know know who it was.”

The victims were transported to Atrium Medical Center, then, because of their ages, flown to Dayton Children’s Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Birk said.

Birk said one suspect was located minutes after the alleged shooting, and after police communicated with local church leaders, the father of the other suspect brought his son to the police station, the chief said.

The 15-year-old, the alleged shooter, was charged with two counts of felonious assault and was taken to Butler County Juvenile Detention Center. The 17-year-old was charged with falsification and resisting arrest, Birk said. He was released to his father, police said.

The alleged teen shooter appeared in Butler County Juvenile Court and was remanded to the detention center until a pre-trial hearing on Oct. 4 before Judge Kathleen Romans, according to Rob Clevenger, court administrator.

According to court records, a verbal dispute broke out among the boys and turned physical.

“(The 15-year-old) said he fired three shots from a .380 hand gun and hit (the two victims),” according to the complaint filed by Middletown police.

On Tuesday, a school bus transporting several Middletown Preparatory and Fitness Academy students had its back window shot by a BB or pellet gun. There were no injuries.

Anyone who knows something about any of the incidents is asked to call Middletown police dispatch at 513-425-7700.