Two teens shot this afternoon in Middletown

Middletown police are investigating a shooting of two teens this afternoon on Louis Place.
The double shooting happened at about 3:15 p.m. The male gunshot victims, ages 15 and 17, were outside when the incident happened. They have been taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital and are not in critical condition, according to a Middletown spokesperson.
A suspect is in custody and police are looking for another person.
