Two teens shot this afternoon in Middletown

Middletown police are investigating a shooting of two teens this afternoon on Louis Place. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF
Middletown police are investigating a shooting of two teens this afternoon on Louis Place. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

By Lauren Pack
14 minutes ago

Middletown police are investigating a shooting of two teens this afternoon on Louis Place.

The double shooting happened at about 3:15 p.m. The male gunshot victims, ages 15 and 17, were outside when the incident happened. They have been taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital and are not in critical condition, according to a Middletown spokesperson.

A suspect is in custody and police are looking for another person.

