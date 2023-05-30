BreakingNews
Police chase stolen Cincinnati school bus through multiple counties
X

Police chase stolen Cincinnati school bus through multiple counties

Crime & Law
By Felicia Jordan, WCPO
1 hour ago

SHELBYVILLE, Ind. — Police chased a person at the wheel of a stolen school bus for miles, across multiple county lines, before the chase ended in Shelby County, Indiana, according to Indiana State Police.

A spokesperson with the Cincinnati Police Dept. said the bus was stolen out of CPD district 2, from the 2300 block of Grand Avenue in East Walnut Hills.

The person accused of stealing the bus was arrested safely, Sgt. Stephen Wheeles with ISP said. However, multiple police vehicles and property were damaged during the chase, Wheeles said.

The chase wound up in Indiana, with police chasing it through Decatur and Shelby counties before the driver of the bus finally stopped in a cornfield.

The identity of the driver and what charges they face have not been released.

In Other News
1
Man who allegedly shot at Middletown officers enters insanity plea
2
Fugitive who fled to Mexico back in Butler County to stand trial on...
3
Middletown mother charged with child endangering after toddler found...
4
One year later: No trial date for man accused in fatal shooting at...
5
Bond $75K for Germantown man accused of stabbing neighbor in back

About the Author

Felicia Jordan
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top