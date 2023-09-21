Indiana police chase of reported stolen truck ends in crash in downtown Hamilton

High Street in Hamilton and a couple of surrounding roads were blocked off during rush hour today following the end of a police chase that started in Indiana.

Hamilton Police Executive Director of Public Safety Scott Scrimizzi told the Journal-News a woman stole a truck in Liberty, Ind., which led to a pursuit by law enforcement into Ohio and all the way to downtown Hamilton, where the chase ended in a crash near the Butler County Government Services Center.

Tire deflation devices were stretched across the road before the driver reached the intersection at Martin Luther King Boulevard. The vehicle crashed into a Butler County Sheriff’s Office cruiser, Scrimizzi said.

High Street in front of the Butler County Government Services Center and some of the nearby side roads were blocked following the crash while police and the Butler County Sheriff’s Office investigated.