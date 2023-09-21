Indiana police chase of reported stolen truck ends in crash in downtown Hamilton

Crime & Law
By
Updated 34 minutes ago
X

High Street in Hamilton and a couple of surrounding roads were blocked off during rush hour today following the end of a police chase that started in Indiana.

Hamilton Police Executive Director of Public Safety Scott Scrimizzi told the Journal-News a woman stole a truck in Liberty, Ind., which led to a pursuit by law enforcement into Ohio and all the way to downtown Hamilton, where the chase ended in a crash near the Butler County Government Services Center.

Tire deflation devices were stretched across the road before the driver reached the intersection at Martin Luther King Boulevard. The vehicle crashed into a Butler County Sheriff’s Office cruiser, Scrimizzi said.

High Street in front of the Butler County Government Services Center and some of the nearby side roads were blocked following the crash while police and the Butler County Sheriff’s Office investigated.

In Other News
1
Bond upped to $750K for man accused in fatal West Chester crash
2
Trial set for next month for one of two men charged in 2018 slaying of...
3
Warren County teacher found not guilty of assaulting student
4
Hamilton man charged in girlfriend’s slaying asks for time to hire...
5
Eaton woman accused of breaking 4-week-old son’s leg, toe

About the Author

Follow Michael D. Pitman on facebookFollow Michael D. Pitman on twitter

Michael D. Pitman has been a reporter in southwest Ohio since 1999. He's covered local governments in Warren and Butler counties, as well as state and national issues. He currently covers the cities of Fairfield and Hamilton.

© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top