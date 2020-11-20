Police chase in Hamilton ends in fiery crash

“(The suspect) hit the back passenger side of my vehicle and basically tore the whole back half out on the passenger side. … it was literally pushed up in the grass and the front end was out in the street almost.”

After hitting her car, the suspect struck a parked SUV and then the Civic caught fire.

The driver then ran away as 15 to 20 police cruisers arrived and she saw officers running, she said.

Short said she was told the suspect was caught a block and a half away, but police have not confirmed that report.

We are working to learn more information about the chase and crash, as well as the suspect’s name and charges he may face.