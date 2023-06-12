Police chase, apprehend suspect in 3 area Kroger robberies

The robber was seen fleeing the story wearing all black, a mask and blue gloves. He did not get any money, according to the report.

The suspect was seen leaving the parking lot in a white sedan going east on Oxford State Road.

Minutes later, a Middletown police officer spotted a similar car that was reported stolen and like one used in other area Kroger robberies in the city. The officer tried to make a traffic stop at Waite and Sherman streets, but driver refused to stop and took off on University Boulevard

After a chase with speeds more than 80 miles per hour, the driver attempted to make a turn onto Breiel Boulevard but crashed in the median, according to police and court complaints.

The driver, identified as Cornwall, fled on foot toward a nearby high school and was chased by officers and a K-9 called Bear, who “subdued” him, according to police.

Sheriff’s deputies searched the reportedly stolen car Cornwall was driving and found a facial covering and notes similar to the one the cashier described. After treatment for a dog bite, he was booked into jail.

Middletown Police Maj. Eric Crank said Cornwall is also a suspect in a robbery at Kroger on Towne Boulevard on Saturday in which $489 in cash and tape and a trash bag were stolen, and another at Kroger in West Chester Twp. earlier in the day Sunday.