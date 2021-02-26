X

Police: Bar fight leads to man charged with felonious assault, victim flown to area hospital

Brian Ingram, 51, charged with felonious assault following bar fight. MIDDLETOWN POLICE
By Rick McCrabb

A 51-year-old Middletown man has been charged with felonious assault after he allegedly punched and kicked a man Thursday night in a Middletown bar.

Brian Ingram was located by Middletown police Thursday night, arrested and charged, according to police.

Police were called to Billy T’s in the 4300 block of Tytus Avenue at 8 p.m. Thursday for a bar fight. Officers found a victim had been severely assaulted.

The man was transported by paramedics to Atrium Medical Center in Middletown, then flown in a medical helicopter to an area hospital with unknown injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call detective Ryan Morgan at 513-425-7735.

