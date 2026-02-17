Police arrest Hamilton man accused of exposing himself and robberies

Officers responded that day to three west‑side reports between midnight and 3 a.m. on Sherman Avenue, North F Street and North C Street, police said in a prior release.

The incidents occurred at the 400 block of Sherman Avenue, the 100 block of North F Street, and the 300 block of North C Street respectively, according to police.

Explore Hamilton police seek info on man accused of exposing himself multiple times

In each incident, the suspect exposed himself and engaged in lewd conduct in front of residents, the department said.

During the incident on North C Street, police said the suspect entered into a residence through an unlocked window before being confronted by the resident. The suspect fled the scene before police arrived.

Hamilton police said additional charges related to the incidents may be added in the future.

Following the initial reports on Saturday, Hamilton police detectives processed multiple crime scenes, securing key physical evidence, police said.

“This evidence, combined with an actionable tip provided by a community member, allowed investigators to identify Peck as the primary suspect,” police said in a release.

Peck, a former resident of a neighboring Butler County community, moved to Hamilton in late 2024 to access local residential social services, according to police.

Since moving to the city , HPD has had “multiple interactions” with Peck, including:

A field interview regarding reports of a suspect looking into residential windows.

A report of menacing where Peck was named as the suspect.

Prior arrests for criminal trespass, obstructing official business, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

While conducting proactive patrols Tuesday evening, Officer Greg Weber of HPD’s second shift spotted Peck, according to the department. Weber then coordinated with responding units to safely take Peck into custody without incident on outstanding, unrelated warrants.

Explore Coroner IDs worker killed in Koch Foods fire

Following a subsequent interview with detectives and the evaluation of collected evidence, the formal charges related to Saturday’s incidents were filed, HPD said.

“The Hamilton Police Department wishes to extend its sincere gratitude to the vigilant resident who came forward with information,” the department said in the release. “The swift resolution of this case is a direct result of the collaborative efforts between our community, our dedicated detectives, and the proactive work of our patrol division.”