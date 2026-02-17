Coroner IDs worker killed in Koch Foods fire

Fairfield Fire Department Deputy Fire Chief Steve Conn said the blaze at the 600,000-square-foot facility fire saw firefighting efforts involving up to 20 agencies, including technical rescue teams and hazardous materials teams.

Explore Crews recover body of missing man killed in Fairfield Koch Foods blaze

Conn said the fire, which resulted in structural compromise, was extinguished after seven hours. Two employees who were injured were treated and released.

Concerns about a chemical leak were monitored, but no major releases were detected, he said.

The facility, which processes millions of pounds of food daily, has extensive emergency protocols, Conn said.

The cause of the explosion is under investigation, with ongoing monitoring and structural assessments, he said.