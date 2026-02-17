Water line burst closes Edgewood Primary School today

Approximately 191,000 gallons of water entered the school, according to a Facebook post from the district, which caused flooding in the 100 wing of the building.

Beginning Thursday, transportation will run as normal and EPS students will continue as usual, except for Head Start.

Head Start Families will be contacted directly by Edgewood City Schools with information regarding their programming, according to EPS Principal Jenny Halsey.

ServPro, a professional restoration company, has already been on site for cleaning and repair. Air quality will be monitored regularly.