Water line burst closes Edgewood Primary School today

Classes will resume Thursday.
Credit: Nick Graham

1 hour ago
Edgewood Primary School at 100 Maple Ave. in Trenton is closed today due to a water line burst, according to the district.

The school was also closed Tuesday due to the unexpected water line break.

Approximately 191,000 gallons of water entered the school, according to a Facebook post from the district, which caused flooding in the 100 wing of the building.

Beginning Thursday, transportation will run as normal and EPS students will continue as usual, except for Head Start.

Head Start Families will be contacted directly by Edgewood City Schools with information regarding their programming, according to EPS Principal Jenny Halsey.

ServPro, a professional restoration company, has already been on site for cleaning and repair. Air quality will be monitored regularly.

Bryn Dippold joined the Journal-News staff in March 2025 and primarily covers the city of Middletown. Previously, she was associate editor for Cincy Magazine and worked as freelance copyeditor for Cincinnati CityBeat. She has had bylines in Cincinnati Magazine, The News Record and UC News.