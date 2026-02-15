Hamilton police seek info on man accused of exposing himself multiple times

The incidents occurred at the 400 block of Sherman Ave., the 100 block of North F St., and the 300 block of North C St. respectively.

In each incident, the suspect exposed himself and engaged in lewd conduct in front of residents, police said.

During the incident on North C St., police said the suspect entered into a residence through an unlocked window before being confronted by the resident. The suspect fled the scene before police arrived.

The Hamilton Police Department is offering $500 for information that leads to the arrest of the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hamilton Police Investigations Section at 513-868-5811 ext. 2002.