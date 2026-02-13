$750K bond set for suspect in Butler County sheriff’s deputy’s stabbing

Butler County Judge Gregory Howard on Friday morning set Lovely’s bond at $750,000. He is jailed at the Warren County Jail.

Lovely is scheduled to appear in court again April 1.

Butler County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Mike Farthing responded to a vehicle fire around 12:45 p.m. Feb. 5 on Myers Road in Madison Twp., where court records say Phillip Lovely set his own vehicle ablaze after a breakup.

While Farthing was assisting with traffic control, Lovely, who lives on the property, allegedly stabbed him from behind, telling the deputy, “this is your unlucky day.”

The knife pierced Farthing’s ballistic vest, and the two struggled before the deputy subdued him. Radio traffic captured Farthing reporting he’d been stabbed and had the suspect at gunpoint.

Explore Discovery Channel sets air date for episode featuring Butler County Jail

Farthing was taken to Atrium Medical Center and released the next day.

On Wednesday, a Butler County grand jury indicted Lovely on the following charges: