journal-news logo
X

Pilot, instructor land plane after engines lose power leaving southwest Ohio airport

Bellefontaine Regional Airport
Caption
Bellefontaine Regional Airport

Credit: Midwest Corporate Air, Inc

Credit: Midwest Corporate Air, Inc

News
By Sydney Dawes - SpringfieldJen Balduf - Staff Writer
5 hours ago
Flight instructor and student pilot were not injured.

A flight instructor and student pilot were able to land a twin-engine airplane Tuesday afternoon when both engines lost power while leaving from the Bellefontaine Regional Airport.

After the Diamond DA42 aircraft lost power to its right and left engines around 4:10 p.m., certified flight instructor Dereck Pristas, 37, of Xenia, and student pilot Matthew Schroeder, 60, of Grand Rapids, Michigan, were able to stabilize the plane and land it several thousand feet past the runway, according to a release from the Marysville Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

ExploreOhio hits more than 3,200 new COVID cases, most since February

The plane struck a fence and came to rest at the edge of the airport property in Logan County.

Pristas and Schroeder were not injured, the patrol said.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board will respond to the scene, according to the highway patrol.

In Other News
1
Fairfield City Council to debate merits of 11 city manager candidates...
2
Butler County engineer secures $8.5 million in grants for future...
3
Monroe council considers rezoning 35 acres so owners can sell property
4
Pyramid Hill names new executive director: Meet Bryan Knicely
5
Last of 3 people plead guilty in 2020 Fairfield shooting death
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top