Pilot, instructor land plane after engines lose power leaving southwest Ohio airport

After the Diamond DA42 aircraft lost power to its right and left engines around 4:10 p.m., certified flight instructor Dereck Pristas, 37, of Xenia, and student pilot Matthew Schroeder, 60, of Grand Rapids, Michigan, were able to stabilize the plane and land it several thousand feet past the runway, according to a release from the Marysville Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The plane struck a fence and came to rest at the edge of the airport property in Logan County.