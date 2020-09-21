X

PHOTOS: Butler County man rides bike from Fairfield to Cleveland for fundraiser

By Michael D. Pitman

The Great American Bike Rally was another fundraising casualty amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, but organizers are committed to still have something for the second annual event that supports local charities.

The first thing Dean Bruewer, one of the event’s co-organizers, did was take on sponsors to ride his bike 300-plus miles from Fairfield to the Cleveland Waterfront, which he did this month.

